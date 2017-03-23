Phillauri Celeb Review : Positive Reactions Pour In For Anushka’s Film

Anushka Sharma is all set to have her second production, Phillauri to hit the theaters tomorrow. The actress will be starring in it herself along with Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma. This is Diljit’s second film after his critically acclaimed Bollywood debut, Udta Punjab.

Produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma and written and directed by debutante Anshai Lal, the film’s special screening was held yesterday in Mumbai. All of Anushka’s close friends and colleagues made it for the screening and the film is already making a good amount of noise for its content.

Celebrity reactions for the film, came this morning and it looks like the film is all set to get a good response from critics too. Praises have come in for Anushka’s friendly ghost character Shashi and also Anshai Lal’s writing.

Anushka’s The Ring co-star, Shah Rukh Khan also gave a thumbs up to the film. He tweeted about it and has given Phillauri a positive review.

Check out celebrity reactions to Phillauri here:

Phillauri the attempt at doing wot u believe in. @AnushkaSharma @diljitdosanjh #anshai #karnesh keep believing in the impossible. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 22, 2017

Kudos to the team at clean slate for backing content !! First Nh10 and now #phillauri @AnushkaSharma #Karneshsharma — Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) March 22, 2017

#Phillauri kudos to the team for making this film and wish u guys all the best … @AnushkaSharma #karneshsharma @foxstarhindi #AnshaiLal — Shashank khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) March 23, 2017

#Phillauri. Sweet & touching film!👌Kudos to you @AnushkaSharma for making this film, & for delivering yet another sterling performance.👍👏 pic.twitter.com/Hz0uj5tYrc — Avinash Gowariker (@avigowariker) March 23, 2017

I love Shashi @AnushkaSharma! #Phillauri has a heart of gold :) All my love and best wishes to you and the entire team ✨#1DayToPhillauri — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) March 22, 2017

#Phillauri is such a lovely unique film!!!With such honest performances from the whole cast!!!! @AnushkaSharma you are such an inspiration❤️ — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 23, 2017





#Phillauri is a must watch, it’s beautiful and makes you believe in fairytales. @AnushkaSharma take a bow @diljitdosanjh so dreamy #Anshay💗 — Rhea Chakraborty (@Tweet2Rhea) March 23, 2017

Phillauri is a such a beautiful film with a lot of heart. Topnotch acting, 🔥soundtrack, beautiful climax. @AnushkaSharma @diljitdosanjh 🙏🙏 — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) March 23, 2017

The makers of Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh starrer “Phillauri” have already recovered Rs 12 crore from satellite and music rights before the release of the movie, and are happy that it has turned out to be a “profitable venture”.

The makers credit this to “controlled costs and recovery” of the movie, which has been made on a budget of Rs 21 crore, including marketing and distribution, read a statement from Fox Star Studios.

Set in Phillaur, Punjab, the film which is releasing on Friday, is said to be a fun family entertainer.

Anushka will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s The Ring, along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film is set to hit the theaters in August. This film will mark the third collaboration between Shah Rukh and Anushka after “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi” (2008) and “Jab Tak Hai Jaan” (2012).