Phillauri: 3rd Weekend Box Office Collections

Taapsee Pannu’s Naam Shabana has affected the business of Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri in a noticeable way.

As per the early estimates, Phillauri collected around 60 lacs in 3rd weekend and now stands with a grand total of 28.40 crores (gross 39.76 crores). The film might settle at around 30 crores as its lifetime business at the box office.

The horror comedy drama has also grossed 12 crores from the international market. It now stands with a worldwide total of 51.76 crores gross.

Made on a moderate budget of 21 crores, Phillauri has recovered 12 crores before its theatrical release through music and satellite rights, thus, making it a profitable affair for the makers.

Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios, says, “Phillauri has found its own audience​ and its has been accepted and loved by audiences globally. We are happy that the film is holding steady and has turned profitable.”

Due to the presence of Diljit Dosanjh, the Punjabi superstar, Phillauri has performed best in northern markets, where maximum collections are contributed from Punjab.

Shot extensively in Punjab, the film is directed by debutant Anshai Lal and written by Anvita Dutt. Produced by Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films (Anushka and brother Karnesh Sharma), Phillauri also features Mehreen Pirzada and Suraj Sharma in key roles.

Post Phillauri, Anushka Sharma will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s untitled project opposite Shah Rukh Khan produced Red Chillies Entertainment, which will clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet – Ek Prem Katha on 11th August.

On the other hand, Diljit Dosanjh has currently signed Super Singh, where he’ll essay the character of a Punjabi Superhero. The film will be produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner of Balaji Motion Pictures.

The actor is also in talks with NH10 director Navdeep Singh for ‘Kaneda’, which also features Anushka Sharma in a lead role.