In a rarity of sorts, Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan and kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, featured on the cover page of SHE Canada magazine. The family photo looks lovely and the cover is captioned as – Gauri Khan – The First Lady Of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood and has a huge fan following globally.

The actor was recently seen in Raees which is currently enjoying great success at the box office.

Check out the cover right here:

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s The Ring which also stars Anushka Sharma in the lead role.