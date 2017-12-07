Pehla Nasha Fame Ayesha Jhulka To Be Back On Screen With Genius

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, a cult movie of the 90’s became the love anthem of that generation. The leading lady of the movie Ayesha Jhulka had attained instant fame and popularity from that film. After a few years in the industry, she completely vanished from the silver screen.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the ’90s actress is all geared up to make her Bollywood comeback with director Anil Sharma’s (Gadar fame) upcoming film Genius. The film also marks the debut of Anil Sharma’s son, Utkarsh.

The report suggests that Jhulka will portray the role of the mother of Utkarsh’s love interest, played by actress Ishita Chauhan. Talking about her role in the film and her comeback, Jhulka said: “I was not really prepared to work again, but Anil ji was really insistent. My character is a classy, elegant and an independent woman who is also a liberal mother and has a friendly relationship with her daughter. It’s not the typical, conventional mother, which is what made me say ‘yes’ to it.”

She further adds, “The best part is that I am working with people I know; my entire staff is back with me, so is designer Shaahid Amir and Anil ji, of course, who I have known for years. It’s like a homecoming for me.”

Talking about her upcoming projects, Jhulka said, “My husband and I will be jointly directing a love story with consumerism as the backdrop. We should be able to take it on the floors in a year or so.”

The film’s shooting is all set to begin from 8 December.