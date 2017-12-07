PeeCee Tops The List Of Sexiest Asian Women, Find Out Where Deepika and Katrina Stand

Priyanka Chopra is a globetrotter by choice and also by profession. Her work calls her to be the most exotic places and the beauty makes sure to share them with us. Recently, PeeCee was voted “Sexiest Asian Woman” in the world in an annual UK poll released said a report in IndiaToday.in.

The 35-year-old star topped the list poll by London-based weekly newspaper Eastern Eye for a record-breaking fifth time. She got back her tag from Deepika Padukone who was on the top in 2016 but this time Deepika stands on the 3rd position.

“I cannot actually take credit for this at all. Full credit should be given to my genetics and your optics,” Chopra said, thanking everyone who voted in the online poll for her.

TV star Nia Sharma stands on the 2nd position. Being close to global star’s position, Nia said, “But seeing my name next to her on the list is no less a dream and struck me with a frenzied happiness… I owe my fans this joy and want to share it with them despite not being able to digest the development.”

Deepika Padukone scored the 3rd position followed by Alia Bhatt who stood 4th on the ranking.

Raees lead Mahira Khan stood 5th on the list and she was accompanied by the following actors who summed up the top 10 people on the list.

Television actress Drashti Dhami took the 6th position and the Tiger Zinda Hai actress Katrina Kaif was on 7th.

The list did not end here, 8th position of the list had our girl next door star Shraddha Kapoor.

Gauahar Khan and Rubina Dilaik graced the list on the 9th and 10th position respectively.

The beautiful Sridevi was in the 49th position of the list!