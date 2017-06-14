Anurag Kashyap’s love life is the biggest topic of gossip in Bollywood at present. Guess why? The 44-year-old filmmaker is reportedly dating a 23-year-old girl Shubhra Shetty. If you are wondering what’s the big deal in it, let’s tell you that Shubhra is just 7 years elder to Anurag’s daughter from his first marriage Aaliyah!

The couple, who is seeing each other for over a year now, has shared images on Instagram which are very much indicative of the relationship they share. Anurag’s captions hint at the same too! It is needless to mention that the photos have gone viral and are one of the trending topics in social media. However, the couple has not yet made any official announcement of their relationship.

Anurag Kashyap is a filmmaker, who makes news not just because of his unconventional movies but also because of his partners. The Dev D helmer and his first wife Aarti Bajaj tied the knot in 2003. After 6 years, the couple called it quits in 2009. The couple has a daughter Aaliyah, who is now 16-year-old.

Very soon, Kashyap fell in love with actress Kalki Koechlin, who he launched in Bollywood with Dev D. The duo tied the knot in 2011 but that marriage too did not last long. In November 2013, the couple officially announced their separation. Kashyap was reportedly single during the past 3 years but now he has found his new ladylove! Will Anurag and Shubhra tie the knot? Well, only time has the answer!

On the work front, Kashyap last directed Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Raman Raghav 2.0, which released in 2016. The filmmaker has acted in movies like Black Friday and Akira. He has also co-produced a number of critically acclaimed movies like Queen, NH 10, Masaan and The Lunchbox among others. His next project as a producer is Bhavesh Joshi, which stars Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan Kapoor.