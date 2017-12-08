“Patriotism Has Become A Formula Now”: Anurag Kashyap At The Mukkabaaz Trailer Launch

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap says patriotism has become a formula and a common theme of films. His forthcoming film Mukkabaaz has layers of sports, nationalism and politics.

Asked if patriotism will overpower the film, Anurag, who launched its trailer here on Thursday, said, “Patriotism has become a formula now. We use it in films and in our life. The film does comment on the matter a bit but doesn’t overpower it.”

The film’s co-producer Aanand L. Rai, actors Vineet Kumar Singh, Ravi Kishan and Jimmy Shergill were also present at the trailer launch of the film.

Jimmy’s character is of a politician in the film who tries to break the boxer’s spirit.

Asked if the system plays an important part in the sports industry, Anurag said, “I think we are responsible for the sports scenario today. We can’t blame the system for the condition. There is a dialogue in the film where Jimmy says ‘If a film is made on boxing, it will make Rs 40 crore but not even 40 people show up to watch boxing tournaments’.”

“You can watch tournament videos on YouTube. There is no audience for such matches. The sportsmen we have in our country have passion for sports. System didn’t create them. We take pride only after winning a medal and not in the sport itself. Until and unless we do it, things won’t change,” he added.

Anurag, who is the co-writer and director of the film, says he loves to work with new actors.

“I love to work with new actors because I want them to dedicate all their time to me. I know it is a selfish reason but it brings out the best whether it’s an actor, a composer or anyone else. I find it best to work with actors who aren’t working on any other project,” said the Bombay Velvet director.

Mukkabaaz is scheduled to release on January 12 next year.