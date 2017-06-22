John Abraham, who had recently kicked off the shooting schedule for his next titled Parmanu has now dropped the first poster of the film. The film is based on the successful nuclear tests conducted in Pokhran, Rajasthan in 1998.

The actor took to Twitter to unveil the first look of the project and it definitely looks intriguing. He captioned the first poster, “So happy to bring you the first look of my biggest test ever. #ParmanuFirstLook @johnabrahament @kriarj @ParmanuTheMovie.”

In the poster, the map of Pokhran is shown with John’s face hiding as a camouflage.

Take a look at the poster!

John has also written the film along with Saiwyn Quadros and Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh (writers of Neerja). The music of the film is helmed by Sachin-Jigar.

“The road to Pokhran has been paved. It’s time to embark on a journey to revisit the mission that changed the place of India on the world map and turning the course of modern India’s position in the world as a strong nuclear state,” John said in a statement.

“For us, this is not just a film. It’s a dedication from our side to all our soldiers of our country from all the forces. Also to all the scientists to dedicate their lives for the country,” the actor added.

“We are just sharing their story with the world and we are very proud of it. It’s a film that every fellow Indian will surely be proud of,” said the film’s producers Prernaa Arora and Ajay Kapoor.

The film is being produced by KriArj Entertainment and JA Entertainment. The film will also feature Diana Penty and Boman Irani in lead roles and Parmanu-The Story Of Pokhran is scheduled to release on December 8. Director Abhishek Sharma previously helmed Tere Bin Laden, starring Ali Zafar.

John’s Parmanu will clash with the much-awaited comedy film Fukrey Returns which is a sequel to Fukrey. The film is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and stars Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat in lead roles.

Did you like the poster of the film? Let us know in the comment section.