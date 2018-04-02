'Parmanu...' delay 'doesn't really' affect Diana Penty

Actress Diana Penty says she isn’t really affected by the delay in the release of her film Parmanu – The Story Of Pokhran as she believes in moving on and doing other things.

Parmanu was scheduled to release on December 8 last year. Its release date got pushed to February 23, 2018, and then to April 6. If one goes by latest reports, the movie, which also stars John Abraham, has now been pushed to May.

How does it affect Diana?

“It doesn’t really. You move on and do other things. Wait until it actually releases. I am looking forward to it. I really am,” Diana told IANS.

The former model will be sporting a military look in the film based on the nuclear tests conducted at Pokhran, Rajasthan in 1998.

“I thought that it was an important story to tell to the rest of the country. It’s about how India became a nuclear power. It’s a part of history.

“For that reason, I wanted to be a part of this film. When I read the script, I just loved it. It was a thrilling ride,” she said.

She is also excited about Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, which will star Sonakshi Sinha as well.