After terminating a contract with production company KriArj Entertainment in the interest of Parmanu – The Story Of Pokhran, Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment, issued a statement clearing their side of the story.

This is in response to the various articles being circulated by JA Entertainment claiming that criminal cases have been filed against Ms. Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment. As also clarified by us at numerous times in the past we hereby reconfirm that the allegations made by JA Entertainment are false and frivolous and that it is in fact JA Entertainment who is guilty of various breaches of our understanding with them including infringement of copyright and cheating / fraud which is the sole basis for our filing multiple criminal complaint/s and the copyright infringement suit against JA Entertainment before the Hon’ble Bombay High Court which is due to be listed for hearing on Monday.

In addition to our earlier criminal complaint, a fresh criminal complaint was also filed yesterday by KriArj against JA Entertainment and Mr. John Abraham for piracy/leakage of Film materials including the poster and teaser of the Film as owned by KriArj Entertainment.

As per our knowledge no case has been registered against Prernaa Arora or any members of team KriArj by the Khar Police Station and it is apparent that the attempts made by JA Entertainment are nothing but an immature counterblast and an afterthought against KriArj to defame and mentally harass them and to sabotage the release and distribution of the Film by KriArj in spite of being fully aware of KriArj’s rights in the Film as Co-producers, joint owners, and exclusive right holders.