Parineeti Turns Madonna Of Kolkata In The 3rd Chapter Of Meri Pyaari Bindu

After releasing two interesting and fresh promos through their ‘chapter’ concept, the makers of Meri Pyaari Bindu have today released the 3rd promo.

The 3rd chapter which is called ‘Kalkatte Ki Madonna’ introduces Bindu Shankar Narayanan aka Parineeti Chopra, who aspires to be a singer but feels that her traditional name doesn’t go well with her Rockstar image.

“Chapter three sums up Bindu for me! She is this mad girl who just wants to be a rockstar and nothing else! Such a special role for me,” Parineeti tweeted on Wednesday.

Watch the 3rd chapter right here:

“Watching these chapters makes me emotional. Thanks Maneesh Sharma, Akshay Roy and Yash Raj Films for making this happen! ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’,” Parineeti added.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is also a singer and portrays the character of a writer said that, “I had to unlearn singing to pay the character in the film. Since I am playing a writer who does not know how to sing, I actually had to act that up!”

The trailer of the film will be released through 5 chapters in 5 days and the 4th chapter will be released tomorrow.

Directed by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma and Yash Raj Films, Meri Pyaari Bindu is scheduled to release on 12th May. The film will clash with Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3 which features the ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Ronit Roy, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam.

Post Meri Pyaari Bindu, Ayushmann will be seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi along with Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. The romantic comedy is being directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who previously helmed the critically acclaimed film Nil Battey Sannata featuring Swara Bhaskar in the lead role.

Parineeti will be seen in Takadum alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Irrfan Khan. The actress will also feature in the 4th instalment of the Golmaal series.