Parineeti Chopra’s Pictures From Australia Will Boost Your Travel Tempt

Parineeti Chopra, who is currently holidaying in Australia for the past few days, is having an experience of a lifetime exploring the Tropical North Queensland in Australia. From underwater diving to flying over the Great Barrier Reef in the chopper, Parineeti is fulfilling her 14-year-old dream to visit the country and seems to be enjoying every bit of it

She was recently appointed the brand ambassador of Tourism Australia. She was also honoured as a Friend Of Australia by the tourism department. Incidentally, she was the first Indian woman and third Indian to be honoured as such. Previously, Sanjeev Kapoor and Harsha Bhogle were made the friends of Australia.

The actor, who was last seen in an Akshay Roy directorial Meri Pyaari Bindu alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, is obviously loving the perks that come with being a Friend Of Australia. From enjoying the nightlife in Sydney to walking along the beaches and harbours and on the streets, the actor has moved to her next stop – Brisbane.

And this is just a start! These photos that must be giving many people travel goals are just of one city – Sydney. Presumably, Parineeti’s itinerary is far longer than that and we can expect a lot more pictures from Parineeti’s glorious trip.

Commenting on her deep-rooted connection with Australia, she added, ”Even if not for this honour, I find myself very connected with Australia. When I first went to Australia, I literally did a ”Saashtang namaskaar” (kissed the ground) when I came out of the airport. It was this one location I had been waiting to go to.”

Meanwhile, Parineeti will be seen in Golmaal Again which also stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemu, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Shreyas Talpade. The trailer of the film will be out this month.