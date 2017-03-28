Just like her cousin, Priyanka Chopra who is multi-talented, Parineeti Chopra too can don many hats. If her lovely acting was anything less, the actress is now here to entertain us with her singing too. For her upcoming film, Meri Pyaari Bindu, Pari has sung the song, ‘Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi’ and it was released today morning.

We have to say, her husky voice is a total stunner and looks like we will be hearing more of her like Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor who have sung songs in their films at multiple occasions now.

Check out the song video here:

Composer duo Sachin-Jigar said, Parineeti Chopra, who has sung a song in “Meri Pyaari Bindu”, is passionate as a singer and if she continues to train, she can be the next singing sensation.

The film will feature the female lead as a singer. The song is a soul number with modern elements, arranged and composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Parineeti loved the track when she heard it for the first time. She rehearsed for almost two months and surprised many when she delivered the track in one go in a three-hour session.

Sachin-Jigar said in a joint statement: “Parineeti is a passionate singer and brings so much of raw energy to the table as she’s always willing to learn and unlearn. We think she has one of the most experimental voices in the industry and if she continues to train she can be the next singing sensation.”

“The track was a difficult one and we couldn’t use too much technology to fine tune it, but we must say Parineeti has done full justice and it will be a superhit. Parineeti holds her notes like a professional singer.”

Directed by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma, the film is written by Suprotim Sengupta. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana as the male lead. This is the first time he has been paired with Parineeti.

Meri Pyaari Bindu is slated to release on 12th May.