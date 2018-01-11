Parineeti Chopra Will Star Opposite Akshay Kumar In Karan Johar’s Kesari

Parineeti Chopra has been locked as the lead actress of Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari. She is excited to be part of the project.

Producer Karan Johar made the announcement via Twitter on Wednesday.

“The lead actress in ‘Kesari’ is Parineeti Chopra,” Karan wrote.

Parineeti tweeted: “So excited to be a part of this legendary journey! Thank you Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Anurag Singh.”

Recently Parineeti had given an interview talking about her career in the industry. She said, she prefers not to play repetitive characters.

“Audiences are keen to see a performance, as much as they like watching the stars and larger-than-life films. So being able to deliver in different genres and tackle a variety of roles has more value. Personally, for me, repeating myself at this stage of my career would just be uninspiring. I like to challenge myself and put out (present) a new shade (aspect) with each film,” Parineeti told IANS.

She was last seen on screen in the comic entertainer Golmaal Again, which minted over 200 crore in India. Does crossing these benchmarks matter to Parineeti?

“As an actor, you want to have a great body of work, but I would be lying if I said the Rs 100 crore benchmark doesn’t matter. It matters to every actor. It just shows how audiences are accepting you, how much they love you. I’m loving the feeling that I have right now,” she added.

Her next film project is Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Parineeti says Banerjee was always in the list of her “dream directors” ever since she started acting.

“I have always been really fortunate to work with amazing directors. Dibakar has been on my dream directors’ list ever since I took up acting. Working with him has involved elaborate prep and very focused workshops. He has an exquisite eye for nuance and detail,” said the actress.

“His characters make his movie stand out. I am thoroughly enjoying this process of shooting for the film with him,” she said.

Parineeti will be seen as a fiercely ambitious girl in the film.