Actress Parineeti Chopra says she is not an “important person” to comment on Pakistan awarding death sentence to alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Asked about the matter, she told reporters: “I think I am the least important person to comment on the matter. Our government is dealing with it the way they should, so they are the best judge.”

The actress was present on Tuesday with her co-star Ayushmann Khurrana for the launch of the song Ye jawaani teri from their forthcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Asked if having an opinion is important for them being public figures, the actress said: “I think to each of his own. Just because my voice can reach a wider audience, it is not important for me to have an opinion on things which are not of my interest.”

She added: “For instance, if I am a sports enthusiast, and something is happening in sports I can comment on that because I have an interest. But no one should force me to have a comment or opinion on matters just because I am on a public platform.”

“There are people who want to comment and they are free to do that. At the end of the day, we are living in a democratic country and we must not forget that. We have a choice to express.”

The actress also gave a live performance to her song Maana ke hum yaar nahi.

Directed by Akshay Roy, the film is produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner and also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie is set in Kolkata and Parineeti Chopra portrays the character of an aspiring singer in it. Meri Pyaari Bindu will clash with Amitabh Bachchan’s Sarkar 3 at the box office.

The 28-year old actress will also be seen in Takadum along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Irrfan Khan. She will also feature in the 4th instalment of the Golmaal series. Golmaal Again is being directed by Rohit Shetty and boasts an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemmu, Johny Lever, Sanjai Mishra and Mukesh Tiwari.