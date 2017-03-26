‘Golmaal Again’ best set I’ve been on: Parineeti Chopra

Actress Parineeti Chopra says working in Rohit Shetty’s “Golmaal Again” is a matter of honour for her.

“We are having loads of fun shooting ‘Golmaal Again‘. It is the best set I have ever been on. Rohit and his entire ‘Golmaal‘ gang is just mad. The film is big, so I am having a fun time with the entire team which has become like a family,” Parineeti said here on the sidelines of the HT Most Stylish Awards on Friday night.

“‘Golmaal‘ is a legendary series. Kareena (Kapoor) has worked in two of them and now I am also working in it, so it’s a thing of honour for me. I think people will be entertained a lot because it’s a hilarious film,” added the actress.

She won the Youth Icon of the Year (Female) award at the event.

Talking about it, she said: “I didn’t expect that I will be leaving my mark on any style awards, but I really worked hard with my stylist and I am so glad that I am winning today because style is something that didn’t come naturally to me. But now I think I am doing better.”

The youth icon of the year (Male) title was awarded to Ayushmann Khurrana, who is playing the main lead with Parineeti Chopra for Yash Raj Films’ Meri Pyaari Bindu. The film is expected to be a unique love story. Meri Pyaari Bindu will release on May 12th, 2017.

Golmaal Again also stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Tabu. The 4th installment of this Golmaal franchise was earlier slated to release during Diwali this year, but to avert the clash with Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth starrer Robot 2 (2.0), the makers are now planning to release the film on 6th October.