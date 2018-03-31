Parineeti Chopra Expects To Get High On India’s First Stoner Comedy High Jack

India’s first stoner comedy, High Jack is soon to be released. The first song which released yesterday is already on loop in Prineeti’s playlist.

Behka composed by Nucleya has gone viral since the time it is released and seems like High Jack fever has gripped Parineeti too.

Parineeti Chopra took to her social media and posted various images and how she is already Obsessed with the song and its music.

The flashy number is sung by Vibha Saraf and is composed and produced by the music sensation Nucleya.

Nucleya, the undisputed king of Bass music has added his signature sound along with catchy tunes making the song even more wrecked.

Behka showcases series of events taking place after Sumeet getting high. The song features Sumeet along with Sonnalli Seygall and other star cast party their heart out in a trippy environment.

The actress in one of her post wrote, “This film is going to get me HIGH hahah #HighJack”