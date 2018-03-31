Parineeti Chopra Expects To Get High On India’s First Stoner Comedy High Jack

India’s first stoner comedy, High Jack is soon to be released. The first song which released yesterday is already on loop in Prineeti’s playlist.
Behka composed by Nucleya has gone viral since the time it is released and seems like High Jack fever has gripped Parineeti too.
Parineeti Chopra took to her social media and posted various images and how she is already Obsessed with the song and its music.
The flashy number is sung by Vibha Saraf and is composed and produced by the music sensation Nucleya.
Nucleya, the undisputed king of Bass music has added his signature sound along with catchy tunes making the song even more wrecked.
Behka showcases series of events taking place after Sumeet getting high. The song features Sumeet along with Sonnalli Seygall and other star cast party their heart out in a trippy environment.
The actress in one of her post wrote, “This film is going to get me HIGH hahah #HighJack”
The recently released trailer which showcases some madcap scenes and a unique concept, all happening in the sky has garnered love and appreciation from across the quarters.With High Jack, Phantom Films is all set to bring to the audience Bollywood’s first ever stoner comedy which is slated to release on World Stoner Day.
The film involves some madcap scenes and a unique concept, all happening in the sky.High Jack marks the entry of Viu, the leading international OTT Video Service, into films.
Produced by Phantom films in association with Viu, High Jack directed by Akarsh Khurana is slated to release on 20th April 2018.