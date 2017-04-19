Actress Parineeti Chopra on Tuesday termed Ayushmann Khurrana, her co-star in the upcoming flick, an “innocent guy”.

“Ayushmann is a very innocent guy, you won’t get any spicy stories from him,” said Parineeti, who was promoting and launching a song from “Meri Pyaari Bindu” with Ayushmann.

Ye Jawani Teri is a peppy song which is sung by Nakash Aziz and Jonita Gandhi. The song gives us a throwback to our college days and we see Ayushmann and Parineeti grooving like never before.

Parineeti did her singing debut in Meri Pyaari Bindu with Mana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi. The Song received positive response from the audience.

“Singing live is an honor. Honestly, to sing my own song live is like a lifelong dream,” Parineeti said.

“I just wanna get better as an actor…,” Parineeti said on being asked about her future plans.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the film Kill Dil along with Ranveer Singh, Ali Zaffar and Govinda.

Meri Pyaari Bindu marks Parineeti’s comeback after almost two years.

The film is an unusual love story featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. The movie is set in Kolkata and Parineeti Chopra portrays the character of an aspiring singer, while Ayushmann essays the role of a writer in it.

The cool chemistry between the lead pair and the unique concept of 5 chapter teasers has created a good amount of buzz among the audiences.

Directed by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma and Yash Raj Films, Meri Pyaari Bindu is scheduled to release on 12th May. The film will clash with Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sarkar 3 directed by Ram Gopal Varma and Irrfan Khan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar starrer Hindi Medium. The film is directed by Saket Chaudhary, who previously helmed films like Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Shaadi Ke Side Effects.