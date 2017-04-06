Bindu such a special role for me: Parineeti

Actress Parineeti Chopra says her character from the forthcoming film “Meri Pyaari Bindu” is very special for her.

Parineeti took to Twitter, where she shared that the makers have divided the film’s trailer into five parts out of which the third chapter was released on Wednesday.

“Chapter three sums up Bindu for me! She is this mad girl who just wants to be a rockstar and nothing else! Such a special role for me,” Parineeti tweeted on Wednesday.

“Watching these chapters makes me emotional. Thanks Maneesh Sharma, Akshay Roy and Yash Raj Films for making this happen! ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu‘,” Parineeti added.

The first chapter of the film’s trailer was described as the Samosa Aur Chutney Wala Pyaar! The trailer showcased the narration of Ayushmann Khurrana, where he reminisces his childhood love story with Bindu.

The 2nd chapter was described as Gabbar aur Sambha, because the relationship between the lead characters is much more like these two popular characters from Sholay. Abhi needs to and has to listen to whatever Bindu says, whether it’s right or wrong.

Directed by Akshay Roy, Meri Pyaari Bindu is produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is set in Kolkata and Parineeti Chopra portrays the character of an aspiring singer in it. The 4th chapter of the trailer will be released today.

Parineeti will be also be seen in Takadum along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Irrfan Khan. The 28-year old actress will also feature in the 4th instalment of the Golmaal series. Golmaal Again is being directed by Rohit Shetty and boasts an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemmu, Johny Lever, Sanjai Mishra and Mukesh Tiwari.