Parineeti Chopra Already Has INTERESTING Plans For Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Wedding; Deets Inside!

After the recent Roka ceremony of Priyanka Chopra & her beau Nick Jonas that took place in Mumbai on Saturday, Parineeti Chopra has not been able to contain her happiness. It has been pretty evident with her recent Instagram post for her Mimi Didi.

Moreover, it seems that Parineeti is quite excited for Priyanka and Nick’s marriage! Soon after the the engagement, twitteratis went crazy started making memes on the duo.

Amongst all the memes, there was this meme where it was asked if the Ishaqzaade was asked if she will steal Nick Jonas’ shoes on Nickyanka’s wedding and below is her savage reply!

To which, the actress replied, “OF COURSEE!!! Already started negotiating my deal with him. And she’s my witness @priyankachopra”

Well, that explains everything! Joota Chupai is a ritual in Indian weddings where the sisters of the brides steal the shoes of the groom while he is at the mandap performing other rituals, and only agree to return them in exchange for a huge amount of money. Exciting, isn’t it? What will be more exciting is to see these stars performing these general rituals. Although, we can’t witness such fun ourselves, we can only keep our fingers crossed for some inside videos from the wedding!

The couple is expected to tie the knot by end of this year. Both, Priyanka & Nick confirmed their engagement on Instagram after the Roka ceremony sharing the same picture. While Priyanka captioned the picture, ” Taken.. With all my heart and soul..” , Nick introduced her as, ” Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.”