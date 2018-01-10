After releasing the scary screamer of Pari, Anushka Sharma has now shared a new poster of the film. And oh boy, she looks petrifying AF!

The newly wed Anushka took to her Twitter account and shared a poster of Pari. She captioned it as, “#HoliWithPari @OfficialCSFilms @paramspeak #PrernaaArora #KarneshSharma @kriarj #ArjunNKapoor @poojafilms http://bit.ly/HoliWithPari.”

With Pari, it seems Anushka will definitely scare the shit out of us with her creepy looks and terrific acting. In the poster, we can see that Anushka is sitting with a ghost behind her and that’s enough to send chills down our spine. We just wonder that if the poster and teaser of the film are like this, then how would the trailer be?

Directed by debutant director Prosit Roy, Pari will now be releasing on Holi, March 2, 2018. It was first supposed to release on February 9, 2018.

The film is a love story, encrusted with a mysterious feel. Pari, Anushka’s third home production under her banner Clean Slate Films will be co-produced by KriArj Entertainment. Known to be bold, gutsy and making headlines for not only her choices as an actress, Anushka is also charting out her own path as a producer who explores both with new content and new processes in movie making.

The film also stars Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee. The film has been shot in Mumbai and Kolkata.

This brand new poster has definitely raised our excitement and we want to know what this movie is all about. We are sure that as days pass by, the makers will release some new stuff and raise our curiosity level!