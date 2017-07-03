Playing Sunil Dutt on screen was gratifying: Paresh Rawal

Actor Paresh Rawal, who will be seen portraying the role of the late Sunil Dutt in the yet-untitled Sanjay Dutt biopic, says it was a gratifying experience.

“Working on that film has been an amazing experience because of Rajkumar Hirani, Ranbir Kapoor and the writing of Abhijat Joshi. I feel Sunil Dutt saab was very human and he never had any vibes of stardom, so it has been gratifying experience playing him on screen,” Paresh said in an interview here.

“It is mainly the story of a father and son, and working with Ranbir (who plays Sanjay) has been especially a great experience because he is a brilliant actor, very terrific and a unique talent,” he added.

Paresh, who is also a BJP MP, says he has never chosen his film projects on the basis of any particular genre.

“A role which is well written, challenging and scares me to attempt that, I always want to do such kind of roles,” he added.

Asked about comparison between senior actors like the three Khans of Bollywood and the younger generation, he said: “I feel comparison between these two generations is not correct because everyone has come in this industry with their X-factor. Salman Khan has his own charm and charisma and so does Shah Rukh, but Aamir is something different.

“Aamir doesn’t rely on charm or anything. He is a total package and I feel now Aamir has earned more goodwill than Tata and Birla. People come to watch his films as they know it will be good. His many years of continuous hard work has enabled him to earn that kind of goodwill among people.

“On the other hand, Varun Dhawan and Ranbir have just started and they are capable… If they will get good material to act in, I feel they will prove themselves.”