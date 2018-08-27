Paltan: Here’s How JP Dutta, Javed Akhtar & Team Celebrated India’s First War Trilogy!

After Border and LOC Kargil, filmmaker JP Dutta completes his hattrick of war films with Paltan.

To celebrate the completion of India’s first war triology, the makers of Paltan organised a special musical night in presence of various prominent personalities.

Present at the event were JP Dutta with his family, Javed Akhtar, Sonu Nigam, Anu Malik, Roop Kumar Rathod along with family, Arjun Rampal with his mom, Gurmeet Choudhary along with wife Debina, Harshvardhan Rane, Sonu Sood, Siddhant Kapoor along with Father Shakti Kapoor and mom, Luv Sinha with father Shatrugan Sinha, Deepika Kakar, Sonal Chauhan, Kim Sharma to name a few.

The event started off with everyone taking a trip down the memory lane sharing their experiences on working with JP Dutta. Javed Akhtar and Anu Malik got nostalgic and spoke at length with an overwhelming speech.

Not just that, Sonu Nigam raised mass hysteria with his electrifying voice as he unveiled Paltan’s upcoming song Main Zinda Hoon.

It was quite a reunion affair as it couldn’t have been any better than the celebrations held last night.

Based on the Nathu La military clashes of 1967 which took place along the Sikkim border, Paltan showcases on the untold story of the Indian forces facing off in an intense battle of ward off a Chinese infiltration.

Renowned filmmaker JP Dutta returns to direction after 12 years with Paltan. The national-award winning director had earlier treated the audience with war films like the Border, LOC Kargil, and Refugee among others.

With power-packed performances, the film promises to tell the riveting, untold story of the bravest of Indian soldiers who fought with their brothers next to them till the end.

Presented by Zee Studio and produced by JP Dutta films, Paltan is directed by JP Dutta and is slated to release on 7th September.