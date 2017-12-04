After Paltan, Arjun Rampal And Sonu Sood To Join Hands Again For A Next Project?

It seems that Arjun Rampal and Sonu Sood have bonded well after shooting for JP Dutta’s Paltan. The duo met during the shoot in Ladakh and spent nearly 50 days together at the location.

Now, according to a report in DNA, there’s a talk going on that they might do another film together. It is being said that Sonu gave Arjun a brief narration and the latter has expressed an interest.

A source revealed, “The two actors met at Arjun’s office in Khar on Friday evening. And while the meeting was a casual one, they did bring up the subject of their next film outing.” Both of them will continue their discussion on the new script in Ladakh as they are expected to be there between December 5 and 10 for a long schedule of their war drama. Let’s wait and watch if this new script works out for them!”

Recently, speaking about his director, Sonu said, “J.P. Dutta is a great technician and I feel fortunate to be part of Paltan. Whatever we have shot in the last 50 days, I would like to say it’s kind of a life-changing experience for me. I hope when this film comes out in the next four-five months, every Indian will feel proud of it.”

Sonu is also trying his hand at producing films. He is backing a film based on the life of ace Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu. Talking about the status of that biopic, Sonu said, “The script of that film is almost ready. Some actors whom I approached have heard the script and they liked it. Hopefully, we will announce the name of the actress who is going to play the role of Sindhu in our film by this month itself. I am pretty excited to start the movie and early next year, we will start the shooting of the film.”