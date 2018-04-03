Paltan actor Gurmeet Choudhary is nonplussed over how to react to a fan who has threatened him. He says it goes to show how there are pros and cons of fandom.

“I’m not a stranger to fan attention. I do have my share of admirers and fans. To me they are God. Whatever I am, whatever I’ve achieved is because of them. I owe my career to them. But then I also have the right to some privacy. There has to be some area of my life that fans cannot enter,” Gurmeet said.

Last month, Gurmeet had shared on social media that he was receiving concerned calls and messages from fans all over that some person wants to commit suicide to prove his fandom. Mumbai police took cognizance of his tweet and extended support to the actor.

The Paltan actor said he has had his share of intrusive fans.

“But they’ve mostly been women, asking me to to do all kinds of things with them. This is the first time I’ve been stalked by a man. I don’t know how to react because he threatened to kill himself and then he says there’s danger to my life. So I don’t know what he wants to do. Kill me or kill himself.”

Gurmeet Choudhary blames this era of a widespread social media network for direct access to stars and celebrities.

“Earlier, fans didn’t know stars’ whereabouts. Now everyone knows where we are. This man who wants to kill himself or kill me or whatever, knew I was in Dubai for a magazine launch with my wife Debina when this whole thing broke out.”