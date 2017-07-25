Pahlaj Nihalani In Controversy Yet Again, Sends Legal Notice To IIFA

Pahlaj Nihalani, producer and chairperson of the censor board, has not taken the joke made on him at IIFA awards in a fun way and has sent a five-page legal notice to the International Award Film Academy and its organizers Wizcraft International.

It seems limelight is the favorite spot of Pahlaj Nihalani to be in. After Jab Harry Met Sejal‘s usage of ‘intercourse’ word controversy, the hotshot of CBFC has now sent a legal notice to IIFA for defamation. Apparently, during a skit performed by Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul, Nihalani’s picture was misused. He was referred as watchman during that skit. IIFA awards were held on July 15th in New York.

The notice also states similar thing has also been done at IIFA 2016 in a skit performed by Shahid Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar. Pahlah, with this legal notice, demands an apology from IIFA & Wizcraft along with an oath of not to defame him again with similar acts in future.

Having a word with Asian Age furious Nihalani said, “The matter is gone legal now, so I’ll say only one thing. I know when to laugh and when to make others cry.”

This will not be an end of all this, he’s planning to sue all those who mock him for fun. He in that interview also stated, “These people forget they insult not me, but the position held by me as the chairperson of the CBFC. It’s time to let them know the joke is not on me.”

Riteish Deshmukh has come out and apologized Pahlaj Nihalani for the comment. Reports are also coming in that Pahlaj might get replaced as CBFC chairperson in a meeting called on 28 June in Thiruvananthapuram. Filmmaker Prakash Jha and TV producer-actor Chandraprakash Dwivedi are among the top people to be considered for replacing Nihalani.