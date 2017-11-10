Padmavati Will Release In The State With Some Conditions Confirms Rajasthan Home Minister

Ever since, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati was announced, it has always been in a controversy. From burning the posters to destroying the sets of the film, it has faced several issues.

The whole team would never have imagined that something like this would distract their film.

The members of Karni Sena and Rajput families were against the release of the film in Rajasthan. But now the Home Minister of the state has assured that the film will be released. He also mentioned that the sentiments of the community will also be taken into account. But obviously, this news will be the huge relief for the makers of the film. The whole issue was raised because the Karni Sena members assumed that there is a dream sequence between Ranveer Singh (Alauddin Khilji) and Deepika Padukone (Rani Padmavati) in the film. But apparently, these reports were untrue. Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself issued a video where he cleared the air about the same and said that there’s no scene between the two.

Here’s what the Home Minister has to say about it:

#Padmavati will not be banned. But sentiments of communities will also be taken care of. Will talk to Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Rajasthan HM pic.twitter.com/SQNVfcV182 — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 10, 2017



Trending :

Recently, according to a report in IANS, a descendant of a Mewar Royal family has also taken objection to the film. Speaking about it, Baijiraj Trivikrama Kumari Jamwal, daughter of Mahendra Singh Mewar said, “The sad part is that the film is getting free pre-release publicity, and that a commercial and inauthentic venture like this is using my family’s name. It’s not just a question of incorrect portrayal, which is established from the trailer and the ‘Ghoomar’ song itself, but also the fact that you’re using my family’s name for the commercial pre-release publicity of your film, free of cost… And the national media is talking about it. That’s my problem.”

Well, this is a great news for everyone!