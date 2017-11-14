Padmavati Will Release On December 1; Officials Waiting For An Answer From CBFC

Padmavati will release on 1st December or not? This is the major question arising in every fan’s heart who’s waiting for this film with bated breath. Officials from Viacom 18 Motions Pictures have spoken and we think finally the film should not face any further problem.

Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, came out and spoke about the current controversies hanging over the film’s head. He said we are ready to show the film to those who are demanding after it is officially certified by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

In a report published by Hindustan Times, Andhare said “We are first looking at the censor board (for clearance) and then we don’t have a problem (to show the film) because they are imagining something different and we would like to quell all these doubts first. But ideally we want to get the certificate first,”

He said the same thing for nth time that they don’t have anything to hide in the film, “We do not have a problem (in screening the film) please realise this is unprecedented, this is not how it is supposed to be done. What they (certain sections of people) are saying is not in the film, we do not have anything to hide,”

Trending :

Annoyed by the controversies surrounding the film he also clarifies how Padmavati does not need any of this and it will survive on its own merit.

“We are going to this length as we want to quell the controversy; it is a needless controversy. The film doesn’t need it. The film has its own merit and we just want that the censor board gives us a screening date so that we can take it ahead. The ball is in the censor’s court,” he said.

He also revealed the film was sent for certification last week, “Bhansali Production applied online last Friday. We are waiting to hear from the board for the screening. That is our first priority.”

“I am not foreseeing any problem. No film in the history of censor board has got delayed, I have no reason to believe the film will be delayed. We have nothing to worry about.” he concluded.

Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor is slated to release on 1st December.