Padmavati Update: Not Releasing On December 1 In The UK, Confirm Sources

After a lot of hustle-bustle, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s most controversial film Padmavati was supposed to see the light in the UK on December 1.

But alas, this Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor film is not releasing anywhere on December 1.

A few minutes back we had reported to you that the British Board of Film Classification gave a green signal to the film and it will surely release in the UK on December 1. But it seems that the problems and controversies around this film are not ending anytime soon. A source closed to the filmmaker revealed to us that Padmavati will not release anywhere on December 1. Though the officials have not yet confirmed the same. We wonder when we will be able to witness the hard work of Sanjay Leela Bhansali on-screen!

The makers of Padmavati are struggling to get a release date but the problems are increasing day-by-day. The members of Karni Sena and Rajput community are seeking a ban on the film. In states like Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, Padamavati has already been banned before getting certified by the censor board. Various groups have summoned a notice to behead Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali and if someone does this, he/she will be rewarded with a bounty amount of 10 Crores. This is the level of STUPIDITY!

People are protesting the film over alleged tampering with historical facts. Whereas filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali had recently released a video in which he denied the contention. He had also said that there is no dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji in the film. But still, people are not listening to this and creating more drama every day.

Now, we just hope that Padmavati gets a green signal soon!