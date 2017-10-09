PadmavatiTrailer: A Huge Surprise For Fans To Be Revealed Today

Padmavati, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor & Ranveer Singh fans – a huge surprise for you guys is been headed your way today. Padmavati trailer is all set to hit the internet by storm today.

Padmavati trailer will be revealed today at 13.03 (12 Hour Format – 1.03pm). The timing has a special reason behind it. The movie is an epic war saga between Maharawal Ratan Singh & Alauddin Khilji & 1303 AD was the first time when both of them faced off each other.

Reported in Times Of India, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, “I’m overwhelmed by the love the film has received so far. ‘Padmavati’ is a tribute to our brave Rajput men and women and a story that the entire country will be proud of.”

Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, added, “We’ve been consistently on a path to produce and present ground-breaking movies in myriad ways. Padmavati, the long cherished collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is our epic historical drama, a genre that is a favourite with the Indian moviegoer and celebrates mass Hindi cinema at its glorious best. This first trailer will truly bring to life our endeavour to redefine Indian cinema.”

Ranveer took to Twitter recently to share two different avatars of Khilji. In the first photo, Ranveer can be seen posing topless inside water with long hair and beard.

The second image features the Befikre actor donning a warrior costume and posing while looking at the mirror.

Interestingly, both photographs feature a bruise underneath the actor’s right eye.

Besides Ranveer, Padmavati will feature actress Deepika Padukone in the title role and actor Shahid Kapoor as her husband – MahaRawal Ratan Singh.

Padmavati, which will release on December 1, tells the story of Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler, who fell in love with Rajput queen Padmavati.

The film has been through various ups and down while it was under production.

Earlier this year, activists of Shri Rajput Karni Sena assaulted Bhansali and vandalised the movie’s Jaipur set over alleged distortions in the film’s script.

Later on, the film’s set was moved to Maharashtra. There also an outdoor set of the historic period drama in Kolhapur was burnt down after two dozen unidentified persons torched it in March.