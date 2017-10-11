Padmavati Trailer Breaks All Records| Ranks Highest On Youtube

Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati is all set for a nationwide release on the 1st December 2017. However, as the trailer of the visual extravaganza broke the internet, audiences can hardly wait for the film to hit theatre screens across the country.

With several stating that it not only delivered what it promised but also exceeded expectations, the trailer of Padmavati created a splash online with audiences, trade, critics and the film fraternity alike voicing their praise and support towards the film.

The trailer was digitally launched at 1.03pm, paying tribute to brave Rajput history as it was in 1303 AD that two worlds collided and our proud Indian kingdom fearlessly fought the invaders.

It has garnered the highest number of views in 24 hours on YouTube for a Hindi trailer. It made 15 million while Justice League made 13 million even as it released a few hours before Padmavati. Currently, Padmavati trailer stands at 20 million. The fastest views ever for a trailer were made by IT at 197 million views in 24 hours.

While filmmakers like Karan Johar, Nitesh Tiwari, Farhan Akhtar and Sanjay Gupta among others praised Sanjay Bhansali’s craftsmanship and ability to bring the most stunning visuals to screen, stars like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor too expressed their praise on social media platforms.

The trade and cinema influencers too were quick to speak of the anticipation surrounding the film, touting it to be a cinematic experience like never before.

Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati’ tells the tale of Rani Padmavati, the legendary Mewar queen known as much for her beauty and intelligence as she was for her courage and valour, Maharawal Ratan Singh, a glorious Rajput ruler and a warrior king who gave his all to the battlefield and the ambitious & obsessive Sultan, Alauddin Khilji. The film is all set for a worldwide release on the 1st December 2017.