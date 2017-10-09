Padmvati trailer starts with the troops of people going towards a destination as we see a wide angle shot of a picturesque Qila. With the first second you get a feel something enthralling is on your way.

As most of us have watched the trailer (If you haven’t watched it, watch it first then read this article) let’s pick out 10 of many adrenaline pumping moments from the trailer.

1. Rani Padmavati’s Enchanting Presence

Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati plunders your heart from the word go. Walking with her captivating smile she rips apart the standard of beauty by everyone.

2. The Unspeakable Bond Between Rani Padmavati & Maharawal Ratan Singh

Without speaking anything you feel the chemistry between the lead pair and that’s where the trailer impresses you the most. For instance, this one scene says so much.

3. Woh Rajput…

“Chinta ko talvar ki nok pe rakhe, woh Rajput. Ret ki naav lekar samundar se shart lagaye, woh Rajput. Jiska sar kate aur phir bhi dhad dushman se ladta rahe, woh Rajput.” There are no better words than these to explain the intensity of this moment in the trailer.

4. Alauddin Khilji’s Victory Move

From his entry, Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of Alauddin Khilji sprinkles the drops of perfection in every scene. His victory move in the mentioned scene is one of the best moments of the trailer.

5. The Saffron Second

There is a glimpse of Alauddin Khilji’s face covered with Saffron coloured Gulaal. Whatever the reason might be, this moment will surely provoke the excitement in you.

6. Khilji Is A Foodie (Literally!)

There’s a scene in which Alauddin Khilji is shown gnawing his food which surely gives us chills.

7. Unbeli’eye’ble Khilji

Ranveer Singh is always known to give his all in getting the skin of the character but with Khilji he has gotten into his eye. His eyes speak more than his actions.

8. Blood Eyed Khilji

A wounded Tiger is more harmful than a normal one. Alauddin Khilji in this scene looks not less than a Tiger. Blood in his eyes hints at the storm coming after this scene.

9. Glimpse Of An Epic Faceoff

The entire story boils down to this one epic faceoff between Maharawal Ratan Singh & Alauddin Khilji. This glimpse hints at the same.

10. Padmavati’s Concluding Dialogue

“Rajputi kangan mein utni hi taakat hai jitni Rajputi talvar mein,” Rani Padmavati’s these words conclude the 3 minutes of grandiosity.