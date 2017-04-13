After the success of Gabbar is Back and Mary Kom, media conglomerate Viacom18’s film studio Viacom18 Motion Pictures has joined hands yet again with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Padmavati. Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor; the film went on floors last year and is all set to release in 2017.

The makers stated officially that Padmavati is all set for a nationwide release on 17th November 2017.

The larger-than-life period drama tells the tale of the legendary Rani Padmavati – the Queen of Mewar, known not only for her beauty and intellect but also proudly remembered as the woman who fought for her honor.

Earlier, the sets of the film were vandalized twice, first in Rajasthan and then in Maharashtra during its shoot. In the light of theses tragic events, it was natural for the makers to push the release date, since now it will take longer time to finish the schedule. However, it seems they have completely taken care of the loss!

After the Rajasthan incident the makers of film released the statement which they said:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has shot two films in Jaipur and despite his love for Rajasthan, for the safety of his crew, we have decided to stop the shoot and leave the city post the shocking incident where miscreants damaged property and misbehaved with the crew on the shoot of ‘Padmavati‘.

SLB had directed the opera ‘Padmavati‘ to packed houses in Paris and earned worldwide praise for it. He was inspired by the beautiful and courageous queen and is making a feature film on the story. We clarify that there is no dream sequence or any objectionable scene between Rani Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji. We have been carefully researching and making the film. In spite of this, the attack on the shoot and crew was uncalled for and was extremely damaging to the image of the beautiful city of Jaipur.

We are grateful to the authorities at Jaipur who responded promptly and limited the damage on shoot. We are confident that Mewar will be proud of the film made on their revered queen. We do not want to hurt any sentiments and would appreciate if the local people support us in making this film and making their queen revered by the world.

While shooting in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the mob of unknown people torched the sets in the night and destroyed the costumes and jewellery.

SLB’s Production House spokesperson confirmed this news and said, “The sets of Padmavati in Kolhapur in Maharashtra region witnessed an unfortunate incident, when certain miscreants attacked the film’s set and set it on fire in an attempt to damage the property. A complaint has been filed to investigate this matter further, but we are grateful that there has been no loss of life or harm to anybody on the set. While, thankfully the incident occurred after we had wrapped our shoot for the day and all the artists, cast and crew were safely away; unfortunately, around 70 – 80 percent of costumes and jewellery for the movie have been destroyed.”