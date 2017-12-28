Padmavati Row: Will Only State Historical Facts To Best Of Our Knowledge, Says Historian

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati has been talk of the town since its shooting stage. Padmavati was first supposed to release on December 1 but unfortunately, the film has not been censored by the CBFC.

After getting protested by fringe groups, Padmavati has been facing difficulties for a smooth release. Now after all the drama, a four-member panel of historians has been set up to see if the film distorts the historical facts.

A source revealed to Mid-Day, “A four-member board has been set up. They will meet the Censor Board officials next month. The film will be reviewed in two parts.” This set of panel will take the further call about Padmavati’s release.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Dr. BL Gupta, who is a history professor at the University of Rajasthan, is a part of the panel. He told to Mid-Day, “I am all for artistic freedom and one’s right to express, but that must not happen at the cost of history. It must be understood that as historians, we aren’t backing any political party or artistic view. We will only state historical facts to the best of our knowledge.”

Further on being asked about his concern regarding all the controversies, he said that Padmavati looks like an improper mix of folklore and history. “Bhansali credits Padmavat — an epic poem written in 1540 by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi — as his source. But when you make a movie on an incident that highlights the social scenario and the political climate of an era, you are mixing folktale with history. The war between Alauddin Khilji and Rawal Ratan Singh is not fiction. It’s not a concocted story,” Gupta said.

He also spoke about the Jauhar scene in the film and says that it is also a cause for worry. Gupta said, “It’s an age-old custom, which, if not seen in the right context, could have grave repercussions in modern times. It’s not something that should be romanticised for cinema.”

Padmavati stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.