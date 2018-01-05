The Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena on Friday demanded a ban on Padmavati after slamming Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani and censor board chief Prasoon Joshi for allowing its release with a U/A certificate.

“I want to ask the central government what benefits will they get by supporting this movie? All the Hindu parties from whom we learnt about Hinduism are quiet on this film,” Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, President of Karni Sena, told the media here.

“The central government is mum on this film as Viacom18 Motion Pictures, which is a foreign company, made it during the time of demonetisation. During a time when we were not able to get Rs 4,000, how come (Sanjay Leela) Bhansali managed to get 160 to 180 crore rupees.”

“Bhansali has even got a certification from Britain through (David) Headley, who is currently in jail. I want to know why Bhansali has not been jailed? Why is he not being quizzed about (his) anti-national (activities)?”

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) last week announced its decision to grant the certification to the controversial Bhansali directorial -subject to five modifications including a title change.

The decision was arrived at following a meeting in the presence of Joshi and a special panel comprising Arvind Singh from Udaipur, historian Chandramani Singh and Professor K.K. Singh of Jaipur University.

However, Gogamedi said, “After watching Padmavati, Arvind Singh and K.K. Singh said this film will ignite protests. Despite that, Prasoon Joshi has given the green light to the movie.

“If CBFC wanted to take a decision on their own, why they did they invite people from our community? We will soon protests against this movie and will burn effigies of Smriti Irani and Prasoon Joshi.”

Joshi has said the special panel was only for an advisory purpose.

Padmavati was earlier slated for release on December 1 but it got caught up in a major row, after leaders of the Rajput community claimed the film insulted their history. The makers are yet to make any announcement about the film.

The film features Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.