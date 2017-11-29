Padmavati Row: Parliamentary Panel Calls Sanjay Leela Bhansali, CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati has been surrounded by the controversies from day 1. After getting threats from various regional groups and seeking a ban on the release, the film’s release has been postponed to a further date.

Now, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi have been called by a parliamentary standing committee on Information Technology to appear before it and present their views on tone of the film on Thursday during their next meet.

The panel has also asked the producers and officials of the film to speak about the controversy relating to the Rs 150 crore film. The parliamentary panel headed by BJP Lok Sabha member Anurag Thakur told to PTI, “The panel has asked Bhansali and Joshi to appear before it and present their views on the movie. They can present their case before the panel. The members have also decided to call the producers of the movie.”

Paresh Rawal and Raj Babbar, who are the members of parliament and also a part of the panel, will examine the whole problem relating to Padmavati. Sources of parliamentary said they have reached out to Bhansali but he appeared to be shying away from appearing before the panel.

The members of Karni Sena and Rajput community have put allegations on the makers that they have distorted the historical facts in the film and have shown Rani Padmavati in bad light. For now, the release date of the film has been deferred. The Censor Board is yet to clear the film.

Padmavati stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on 1st December but now Firangi and Tera Intezaar are all set to release on 1st December.