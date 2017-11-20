Padmavati Row: While The Movie Gets Banned In Madhya Pradesh, Mamata Banerjee Labels It Unfortunate

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical drama Padmavati, which is mired in controversy, will not be released in Madhya Pradesh for distorting facts, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Monday.

Chouhan said that a film which has ‘distorted facts’ about Rajput queen Padmavati and shows or says anything to disrespect her, will not be released in Madhya Pradesh.”The insult will not be tolerated,” Chouhan said, eliciting a rousing applause from the audience.

He said even if the movie is passed by the Censor Board for release in the country, it won’t make it to the screens in the state. His comment followed a meeting he had with representatives of the Rajput community here on Monday morning.

According to sources, Madhya Pradesh BJP President Nandkumar Singh Chauhan led a group of Rajput community representatives, to discuss the Padmavati issue with Chouhan.

On the other hand, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday condemned the ongoing controversy over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical drama Padmavati, labelling it as “unfortunate” and a “calculated plan” to destroy freedom of expression.

“The #Padmavati controversy is not only unfortunate but also a calculated plan of a political party to destroy the freedom to express ourselves. We condemn this super emergency,” Banerjee tweeted.

The Trinamool Congress supremo exhorted the film industry to protest in unison. “All in the film industry must come together and protest in one voice.”

The film has been mired in controversy over conjectures that it “distorts history” regarding Rajput queen Padmavati, a contention that Bhansali has repeatedly denied.

Its release has been “voluntarily” deferred from its scheduled date of December 1. Some Hindu groups have been protesting against the movie’s release while some political outfits have demanded that its release be deferred in view of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

The makers have also not got clearance yet from the Central Board of Film Certification, which said the application from the makers was “incomplete”.