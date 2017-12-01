Padmavati Row: Katrina Kaif, Shabana Azmi & Kangana Ranaut To Extend Their Support To Deepika Padukone?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati has been facing issues and threats from day one. The members of Karni Sena and Rajput Community had vandalized the sets of the film in Jaipur and had also assaulted Bhansali.

A few days back, people from the religious group had summoned for Bharat band and they are seeking for a ban on the film’s release. They had also announced a bounty amount of Rs 10 crores for people who will behead Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Off late, the whole team of Padmavati has been refraining from making any comment on the controversy. While many Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Shabana Azmi have come out in support of the team. Now, it seems Shabana Azmi is taking a step forward.

According to DNA After Hrs, Shabana Azmi and other few actresses are all set to submit a written letter to the government for seeking support and protection for Deepika’s safety. Veteran actress and Member of Parliament, Jaya Bachchan has also joined the bandwagon. If reports are to be believed, even Katrina Kaif and Kangana Ranaut will also sign the letter but they might not travel to Delhi. A source revealed to DNA, “Everyone has been approached. We are awaiting the signatures of A-listers like Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, and two more actresses. Once they sign, we will be taking the matter forward.”

Trending

Well, we hope that this step of Shabana Azmi will help the whole team of Padmavati!

Yesterday, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi attended a meeting which was held in the presence of Parliamentary Panel. The meeting was held to discuss the controversy which doing the rounds of Padmavati and to come up with some immediate remedy.

From what we hear, Padmavati might get a January release but still, there is no clarity on the release date yet.