Padmavati Row: Is India Really A Democratic Country? An Open Letter To The Extremists!

Padmavati controversy is not the sole issue provoking me to write a piece like this. To start with a clarification, I am not in favour of against of any political party – the only single thing I care about is cinema.

Yes, this is not new. Be it My Name Is Khan or Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, we’ve grown up seeing issues around the films more than the films itself. Now, Karni Sena is calling for Bharat Bandh on 1st December, my only question to those respected individuals is “Do we really need all this?”

While learning democracy in school, we were taught how our government was of the people, by the people and for the people. But growing up, being mature, has taught us how it’s just only by the people – how of and for the people are conveniently ignored by the certain section of people.

Trending :

People are vandalising theatres, threatening filmmakers and choosing what should be shown in the films and what should be ignored. Padmavati‘s director is, still, all ready to show them the movie beforehand he is just waiting for the Censor to clear the film. First of all major things, how can one predict what will be in the film? When the guy is saying there is nothing objectionable in the film, why it is so hard to believe him?

If there is something in the film which demeans any religion, protest against it post you have seen in the film. Vandalism is not the option, speaking and sorting things out is. In a country of 1.32 Billion people, we are divided amongst cast and creed but at least we should split up amidst common sense and nonsense. All this leads to one major question – are we really living in a democratic country?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the man behind this magnum opus, the man who has put his every last ounce of blood, sweat and tear in Padmavati – how can anyone think he will risk his everything by including the distorted facts? for that matter, history is something which itself is an opaque term – every section has their version of History, which one to trust?

Be it Ram Leela or Bajirao Mastani – Sanjay Leela Bhansali has always faced the wrath of the extremists and even after all this why he will show something which hurts the sentiments of people? Please sleep with this thought. Concluding my views with an age-old question – why cinema is dragged in politics? Why should we see what other people want us to see? Hoping Padmavati releases as per scheduled and proves why there was nothing to make a fuss about.