Padmavati Row: Haryana BJP Leader Booked For Threatening Bhansali & Deepika

A Haryana BJP leader was booked on Tuesday for threatening to behead Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actress Deepika Padukone over their movie Padmavati and for standing firm by his announcement of a 10 crore reward for it.

Haryana’s chief media coordinator Kunwar Surajpal Singh Ammu was booked under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code at Gurugram’s Sector 29 police station on the complaint by a fan of Deepika and Bhansali.

Complainant Pawan Kumar, a resident of Gurugram’s Chakkarpur village, said in his complaint that his “feelings were badly hurt” by Ammu’s statement.

“I saw Ammu announcing 10 crore reward for beheading film actress Padukone and filmmaker Bhansali. He has threatened both of dire consequences. Life of Padukone and Bhansali were in danger. Please take action against Ammu,” Kumar said in his complaint.

On the other hand, Ammu on Tuesday dared Haryana Police to arrest him. He said he stood firmly by his statement whether he remained in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or not.

Ammu said he gave the statement as a “Rajput” and not as an office-bearer of the party.

Ammu said he had doubled the bounty on the heads of Deepika and Bhansali to Rs 10 crore. Ammu also issued a threat to break the legs of actor Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer plays the role of Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khilji in the movie, which is about the valour of Rajput queen Padmavati.

He said: “We do not want to take law in our hands but will not forgive anyone who tries to spoil the image of Rajput kings and queens.

“Padukone is just like our daughter and she must stay away from playing roles like the one she played in Padmavati,” he said, adding: “If anyone raises an eye (sic) at our sisters and daughters, they will be punished.”

He also questioned Rs 300 crore funding for the movie and said it was a conspiracy against the Rajput community.

On being asked whether he had received any notice from the BJP for his statement, he told IANS: “No notice has been received yet. I’ll answer if I get one. I am ready to do anything for the welfare for my community.”

Investigation Office (IO) Sunil Kumar said the accused will be served notice soon to be part of a police probe.