Padmavati: Members Of Rajput Community Protests Outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Office

It seems that filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his film Padmavati’s issues are not ending anytime soon. As the days are passing, Padmavati has been facing a new problem.

Now, around 25 people from Rajput community protested outside director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Juhu, Mumbai.

The protest was held because they didn’t want the film Padmavati to be released. The police officials then detained the protesters but later released them. This is not the first time that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is facing issues. In the past too, during the shoot, he was assaulted by activists of the Rajput community group, Karni Sena. The members are continuously seeking a ban on the movie.

The protests are not only happening in Mumbai but also in Gujarat too. More than 100,000 Rajputs gathered in Gandhinagar, while many took part in the protest march in Surat to demand a ban on Padmavati. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Mansinh Rathod, who is leading the Gujarat’s Karni Sena, said that Bhansali had distorted historical facts. He said, “We have learnt that there is a dream sequence in the movie wherein Rani Padmavati has been shown romancing Allaudin Khilji. We condemn such a heinous portrayal our queen. Karni Sena will never allow such movie to hit the theatres.”

The Padmavati controversy has now taken a new turn. Haryana Minister Vipul Goel wrote a letter to Union Minister Smriti Irani and Sanjay Leela Bhansali and has asked for the changes in the film. He has said that ‘glamourising Alauddin Khilji’s character is praising those who carry out acid attacks on girls.’ He wrote, “There is anger among the people of Haryana, like many other states, regarding the film glorifying the negative character of Alauddin Khilji rather than our own rich history.” He also wrote to Bhansali that Khilji’s negative character in the trailer had been glorified. “I want to ask you, is glorification of Khilji’s character for the sake of public entertainment justified?” he said by adding that the film should be released only after making changes and keeping in the view the public sentiments.

Yesterday, Haryana’s Health minister Anil Vij had said the state government would not allow the film to be released in Haryana and will approach the censor board to seek a ban on Padmavati. He said that the historical facts in the movie had been wrongly presented to defame the image of Rani Padmavati and that it had hurt the sentiments of lakhs of people. He said, “Rani Padmavati is the symbol of Indian women’s’ pride. The character assassination of Padmavati will not be tolerated at any level.”

Padmavati stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari. It is slated to release on December 1, 2017.