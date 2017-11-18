Padmavati Makers Deny Postponement Of The Film!

The makers of Padmavati on Friday denied speculation that the release of the epic drama is being deferred. It will release as scheduled on December 1.

“Rumours of postponement of Padmavati are baseless,” tweeted Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

The banner has produced Padmavati with Bhansali Productions, and it will distribute the film in India.

According to reports, the release of Padmavati was likely to be pushed ahead in view of the forthcoming elections in Gujarat, over alleged “distortion of facts”.

The movie is embroiled in a controversy as some Hindu groups and political parties claim that the film wrongly portrays Rajput queen Padmavati, a contention Bhansali has repeatedly denied.

The movie was screened to Rajat Sharma and Arnab Goswami. There is not a single scene, dialogue or sequence in Padmavati that may hurt Rajput pride, senior journalist Rajat Sharma said on Friday after watching the movie.

“After watching the entire film, I can emphatically say that there is not a single dialogue, not a single scene, not a single sequence that can be said to go against the proud history of the Rajputs of Rajasthan,” Sharma said on his prime-time show Aaj Ki Baat.

“There is no distortion of history in the film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali who has kept in mind the need to respect the Rajput traditions and etiquette.

“I sincerely feel that the valour of Maharaja Rawal Ratan Singh, the strategic mind of Queen Padmavati, their bravery and sacrifice have been correctly portrayed in Bhansali’s film,” said Sharma, who is also India TV Chairman.

The controversy over the film has been raging for the past few months with the agitating Rajput community demanding a ban on the film, particularly over an alleged love angle between Rajput queen Padmavati and Sultan Alauddin Khilji.

However, Sharma said that the movie shows Khilji as a scheming villain throughout, and Rawal Ratan Singh as a brave king.

“Bhansali has not distorted history at all. The story of Ratan Singh and Rani Padmavati has been shown exactly as we heard and read this story in our childhood,” Sharma said.

“Questions have been raised about Rani Padmavati doing the dance sequence in the film. I hail from Rajasthan, and I am well aware of Rajput tradition and culture.

“I know that Rajput queens do not dance in public, but everybody would agree with me that queens and princesses do dance in the female quarters ‘Ranivas’ of the palace with their friends and acquaintances.

“No male is allowed to watch this dance, except the king. In the film ‘Padmavati’, this was how it was exactly shown. While watching the promo, one may have a feel that the queen is dancing in public, but it is not so. The queen has been shown dancing inside the Ranivas,” Sharma said.

The veteran journalist appealed to the people to not believe on hearsay about the movie.

“Padmavati” has faced protests and its makers and artists have faced threats of physical harm from fringe groups. The ruling BJP has also said that filmmakers should not “distort historical facts”.