Padmavati Gets A Green Signal From British Board Of Film Classification, Will Release On Dec 1 In UK

Even though the makers of Padmavati have deferred the release of the film in India, the British Board Of Film Classification (BBFC) has cleared it. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial will hit the screens in the UK on December 1.

Starring Ranveer Singh (as Sultan Alauddin Khilji), Deepika Padukone (as Rani Padmavati, in the lead) and Shahid Kapoor (as Maharawal Ratan Singh) Padmavati is being distributed internationally by Paramount Pictures.

According to the official website of the BBFC, Padmavati will be released uncut in the UK and it is certified with 12 A. Check out the details published by BBFC here:

The makers of the film struggling here in India to get a release date but it seems that it will not see the light anytime soon. The members of Karni Sena and Rajput community want a ban on the film. In several parts of India, Padmavati has already been banned before getting the censor certification.

The film is in the eye of a storm following protests over alleged tampering with historical facts. Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently released a video where he has denied the contention. Are we really a democratic country? Doesn’t seem like we are really living in this backward country. We just hope Padmavati gets a green signal here too!

The magnum opus sets out to tell the tale of Rani Padmavati – the legendary Mewar queen known as much for her beauty and intelligence as she was for her courage, her husband Maharawal Ratan Singh – a glorious Rajput ruler and a warrior king who fought till his last breath to defend his kingdom and his wife’s honour and Sultan Alauddin Khilji – an ambitious and obsessive invader.

The release of the film, which was earlier slated for December 1 in India, has been deferred as the filmmakers are yet to secure a censor certificate.