After releasing the logo poster of the film, the makers of Padmavati have finally released the first look of Rani Padmavati. The two posters released early this morning features Rani Padmavati aka Deepika Padukone and we must say that the actress nails the first look with her charm and beauty.

With these two posters from the film, the actress has welcomed the very auspicious occasion of Navratri. In the first poster, Deepika Padukone is seen sporting a unibrow with heavy jewellery and royal outfit. To add the ethnic touch to the poster she has also joined hands. Whereas, in the second poster the actress stands tall with pride in an all royal get-up. The detailing on the posters is commendable and remarkable.

Take a look at both the looks here:

The makers of the film have also announced the release date with these posters. Mark your dates as Rani Padmavati arrives on 1st December in theaters near you! This grand period drama will clash with Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out at the box office.

The film also features Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles. The film is directed and written by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. And now that we have witnessed the enthralling look of Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, we are even more impatient for Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor’s look from the film.

Trending :

In the film, Deepika Padukone essays the role of Rani Padmavati and her rumoured beau Ranveer Singh essays the role of Alauddin Khilji. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor will be seen as Rawal Ratan Singh in this period drama.

What do you think about the first look?