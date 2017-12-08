Padmavati Finally To Release On This Date? Hint: It’s Not 12th January

So, is this finally a good news? Are we finally going to witness the most awaited Padmavati in theatres? Yes, there is a release date and no this is not like every other rumour pouring in from days. This times its concrete!

Post the numerous infamous controversies revolving around Padmavati, the movie got delayed and there is a report coming in about the release date of the film. There were many dates predicted for the release of the film; from 12th January to 26th January – every Friday was analysed and predicted.

It seems January will also go Padmavati-free and as per the date coming in, the movie will release in February. As per a report published in Box Office India, Padmavati will release on 9th February.

Why this release date is concrete is because as per the exhibition sources numerous distributors in overseas have sent chains of cinemas in US/Canada a schedule which states 9th February as the release date of the film.

The members at censor need to pull up their socks and clear the film without any issues if the makers are eyeing for this date. A special thing about the date it has two holidays in its first week. Maha-Shivratri on 13th February and Valentine’s Day on 14th February.

“We request the Prime Minister to intervene and ban the film,” Lokendra Singh Kalvi, founder-patron of the Rajput Karni Sena, recently asked for.

Kalvi also demanded a high-powered and thorough probe into the death of Chetan Saini, whose body was found hanging on the outer walls of the Nahargarh Fort, with messages against the film Padmavati scribbled on nearby rocks.

With the ray of hope, we just wish movie should find an as early date as possible so it could prove why all this controversy was nothing but a sham.