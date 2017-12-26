Padmavati Controversy: Royal Of Mewar Wasn’t Informed That The Movie Was Being Made

Padmavati has been in the news for the longest time now because of its deferred release! The movie was set to release on December 1st but the movie was banned because of the claims that the movie shows false facts about the royals.

The CBFC has set up a panel of historians to consult before it can release Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film – starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Recently, if the Hindustan Times reports are to be believed, Parsoon Joshi, invited the royal of Mewar, Vishvaraj Singh to be on the panel.

Mr. Singh, confirmed the news with PTI, “The film has used the name of my family’s respected ancestors and events that have taken place in history. It is not just the story but the depiction of characters that is of great importance. The released song and promos make it apparent that all claims of the filmmaker of giving due regard to cultural sensitivities ring hollow,” Singh said.

Furthermore, he also mentioned that his family was never informed that such film was being made. He also stated that he has written a number of letters to make sure the movie doesn’t release. Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had written to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, urging her to ensure that Padmavati was not released without necessary changes.

Looks like the dark clouds hovering over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, Padmavati, won’t be ebbing anytime soon.

Padmavati, which sets out to tell the tale of the valour and courage of Rani Padmavati, whose historicity is in doubt, has been under the scanner since its shoot began. Its National Award-winning director was assaulted and the set vandalised in Jaipur by Rajput organisation Karni Sena over the conjecture that the movie will feature intimate scenes between the characters of Padmavati and the invader Alauddin Khilji.