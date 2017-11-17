Padmavati Controversy: Police Provides Protection To Deepika Padukone After Threats

The row over filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati intensified on Thursday after a Shri Rajput Karni Sena member threatened to chop off actress Deepika Padukone’s nose amid a call for Bharat Bandh (shutdown) on December 1 when the film is slated for pan-India release.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also said in a letter to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to ensure that the prospects of public outrage and unrest over Padmavati are considered owing to twisting of historical facts before certification of the film by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Earlier on Thursday, Shri Rajput Karni Sena member Mahipal Singh Makrana said in a self-made video that “Rajputs never raise a hand on women but if need be, we will do to Deepika what Lakshman did to Shurpanakha”.

Now, according to a report in The Indian Express, Deven Bharti, Joint commissioner of police gave a statement saying, “The Mumbai Police have increased actor Deepika Padukone’s security after the outfit issued the nose chopping threat.”

“We have already provided security to Sanjay Leela Bhansali as he was found to be at risk. Now a security assessment of Deepika Padukone is being done. If she is found to be at risk, adequate steps will be taken. However, nobody’s threat can be taken at the face value until the government assesses it,” he said.

Trending :

Furthermore, a report in Firstpost suggested that the Public Interest Litigation by AkhandAkhand Rashtrawadi Party said the committee headed by a retired Delhi High Court Judge should include a Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) member and ensure there were no distortion in historian facts.

“The petitioner has come to know from reliable sources that the movie portrayed the imaginary or fictitious character of Rani Padmavati and there is a distortion of historical facts about her. No individual or a group has any right to play with the sentiments or emotions of any caste or community by distorting Indian history or a historic icon,” said the plea.

The plea also suggested that the movie should be reviewed by historians and authors with great knowledge so that the wrong image of Rani Padmavati will not hurt sentiments.

The PIL was filed by Puneesh Grover who made the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, producer Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, movie’s scriptwriter and the CBFC as respondents.