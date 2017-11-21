Padmavati Controversy: Padmavati Will Not Be Released In Rajasthan Till Necessary Changes Are Incorporated

As we all know Padmavati has been banned before it’s release and the movie has been stuck in controversy. The Congress on Monday said that if the Rajputs had reservations on the Padmavati, it was the Narendra Modi government’s responsibility to consult with the community to resolve their grievances.

“We have not watched the movie. The question should be put to the Narendra Modi government. We have always believed that diversity of India must be respected.

“In our country, we have the freedom of speech and expression, but respecting the history of every group/community is also part of that freedom,” Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

Surjewala said: “…but, there is no place for violence in our country.” The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea that sought to block the release of Padmavati, saying it is “premature” as the Central Board of Film Certification was yet to decide on the matter and any interference at this stage would amount to “pre-judging the matter”.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday said that Padmavati will not be released in Rajasthan till necessary changes as per the suggestions are given to the Centre were incorporated in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie.

Earlier in the day, the state Home Minister said the state is considering a ban on the movie within the state as per the legal framework and is seeking legal advice.Raje, in a letter to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday, had sought “necessary changes” in the movie before its release, so that the “sentiments of any community are not hurt”.

The Chief Minister had suggested that the film and its plot should be reviewed by a committee of renowned historians, film personalities, and representatives of society at large.Raje said maintaining law and order in Rajasthan was the highest priority and it will be maintained at all cost.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan’s Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said that the Rajasthan government is considering a ban on ‘Padmavati‘ movie within the legal framework and is seeking legal advice on the issue.

He said a meeting of senior Home Department officials was called to discuss the planned ban on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s coming movie.”We are seeking the Law Department’s advice. If we have legal powers, we may consider the ban on the movie in the desert state,” Kataria told IANS.

“We will discuss the issue again on Tuesday, as we want to do anything on the issue within the legal framework,” the Minister said.

Shri Rajput Karni Sena, an organisation of the Rajput community, has been protesting against the movie for the last few months and now wants a ban on Padmavati.