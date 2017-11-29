Padmavati Controversy: The Movie Gets Banned In Bihar

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took exception to people holding official positions making adverse comments about the Hindi film Padmavati, saying these breached the principle of rule of law.The court also said people in the position of responsibility should not comment on the film as it may prejudice the censor board.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said, “We are governed by the rule of law. When the matter is pending before the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for grant of certificate, nobody holding a responsible position should comment as it would amount to the violation of the principle of the rule of law.”

The court also junked a petition by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma objecting to the offshore release of the film Padmavati. Taking exception to Sharma’s plea, the court said it was unwarranted.

Furthermore, According to a report in The Indian Express, the supreme court dismissed the plea that was made recently to ban Padmavati, “All concerned people, holding responsible posts must be guided by rule of law & shouldn’t venture into to passing comments on films which haven’t been cleared by CBFC. It’ll prejudice minds of board members while taking a decision.” Chief Dipak Misra commented.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ordered a ban on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati in the state today.The Chief Minister ordered concerned officials to ban the release of BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Bablu demanded it in a letter.

The ban on Padmavati in Bihar would be in place “till controversy surrounding it gets over”. Bablu belongs to upper caste Rajput, the community which has been protesting against the film over alleged “distortion of historical facts”.

The ban by Bihar, ruled by a JD-U-BJP coalition, follows that by BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Several groups, mainly Rajput, have been demanding a ban on Padmavati, starring Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in key roles.The film was earlier scheduled to be released on December 1, but it has been deferred.