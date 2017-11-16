Padmavati Controversy: Karni Sena Group Threatens To ‘Chop Off’ Deepika Padukone’s Nose

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati is facing issues and it seems they are not ending anytime soon. The controversies are taking a new turn every now and then.

Yesterday, the group of Karni Sena and Rajput community called for a bandh across the country on the film’s release on December 1.

After all the drama, now the Karni Sena group has targeted Deepika Padukone, who is essaying the role of Rani Padmavati in the film. In a video that has come out today, one of the members of Karni Sena said that they will chop off Deepika’s nose if the film is not banned. Speaking to ANI, Mahipal Singh Makrana said, “Rajput Karni Sena is fighting to protect the image of women being portrayed in the films. We never raise a hand on women but if need be, we will do to Deepika what Lakshman did to Surpanakha (chopped her nose) for violating the rules and culture of India.”

Rajputs never raise a hand on women but if need be, we will do to Deepika what Lakshman did to Shurpanakha: Mahipal Singh Makrana of Rajput Karni Sena in a self-made video #Padmavati pic.twitter.com/82AWKGO7IU — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2017



Trending :

This is not the end. They have also threatened to behead Sanjay Leela Bhansali if he releases Padmavati. Earlier, Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi said that the Sena would gather in lakhs and call for a bandh on December 1. He said, “Our ancestors wrote history with blood, hence, we will not let anyone blacken it.” Also Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha members protested against the film in Jaipur and filed signatures with blood to be sent to the Central Board of Film Certification.

Earlier, Karni Sena had destroyed the sets of the film in Jaipur and also assaulted Sanjay Leela Bhansali. These protests are turning very violent, some strong action should be taken to stop all this.